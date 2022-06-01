Suckler cows and calves topped the trade at a special sale of breeding cattle in Swatragh Mart.

Sucklers sold to a peak of £2,500 on two occasions at a special breeding cattle held in Swatragh Mart on Friday 27 May.

Leading the trade was a consignment of breeding stock from local farmer Tiarnan Diamond, with a first calved Limousin heifer, with heifer calf at foot, hitting the £2,500 mark. That same price was achieved by a second calved Limousin cow, again with a heifer calf at foot.

Limousin and British Blue bred cows with calves at foot regularly sold from £2,000 to £2,400. In-calf heifers made up to £2,050 for a 23 month old Blue heifer due to calve in August.

However, maiden heifers were a mixed trade, with yearling cattle under 400kg struggling to make beyond £900. Larger framed maiden heifers over 400kg sold to £1,330 for a Charolais.

