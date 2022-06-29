Sucklers with calves at foot sold to a top price of £2,160 at the monthly sale of breeding cattle in Swatragh Mart on Friday 24 June.

Leading the trade for breeding females was a first-calved Limousin heifer with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Other prices included £1,270 for a first-calved Limousin heifer with a heifer calf at foot, rising to £1,580 for a Simmental cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Top price at the sale was the £2,500 paid for a 19-month-old Limousin bull sired by Lodge Hamlet, with a second 15-month-old Limousin bull making £2,040.

Maiden heifers sold to £1,470 for a 17-month-old Charolais-bred animal weighing 508kg followed by £1,290 for a 17-month-old Limousin animal.

An in-calf Limousin heifer due in July sold for £1,400.

