A cow reduction scheme has proven more popular amongst suckler farmers than those in the dairy sector.
Some 30% of the 684 suckler farmers surveyed by the Irish Farmers Journal said they would definitely consider applying to a suckler cow cull scheme, if it were available, and a further 33% said they would ‘maybe’ consider it.
In contrast, some 17% of the 510 dairy farmers surveyed said they would consider entering a reduction scheme and a further 22% gave it a ‘maybe’.
Many farmers in both sectors were against applying to any proposed scheme, with 61% of dairy farmers and 31% of suckler farmers reporting to have no interest.
Age
Interest in dairy or suckler reduction schemes was highest amongst older farmers.
Of the dairy farmers who said they would consider a cow reduction scheme, 51% were above the age of 55. Meanwhile, a higher 66% of the interested suckler farmers were over 55.
While interest was higher amongst older farmers from both sectors, younger farmers also took notice of the reduction scheme.
Some 17% of dairy farmers who would consider applying to a cow cull scheme were under 45, while for suckler farmers interested, those in the same age bracket made up 22%.
