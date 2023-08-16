There were more suckler farmers considering a cow reduction scheme than there were dairy. \ Philip Doyle

A cow reduction scheme has proven more popular amongst suckler farmers than those in the dairy sector.

Some 30% of the 684 suckler farmers surveyed by the Irish Farmers Journal said they would definitely consider applying to a suckler cow cull scheme, if it were available, and a further 33% said they would ‘maybe’ consider it.

In contrast, some 17% of the 510 dairy farmers surveyed said they would consider entering a reduction scheme and a further 22% gave it a ‘maybe’.

Many farmers in both sectors were against applying to any proposed scheme, with 61% of dairy farmers and 31% of suckler farmers reporting to have no interest.

Age

Interest in dairy or suckler reduction schemes was highest amongst older farmers.

Of the dairy farmers who said they would consider a cow reduction scheme, 51% were above the age of 55. Meanwhile, a higher 66% of the interested suckler farmers were over 55.

While interest was higher amongst older farmers from both sectors, younger farmers also took notice of the reduction scheme.

Some 17% of dairy farmers who would consider applying to a cow cull scheme were under 45, while for suckler farmers interested, those in the same age bracket made up 22%.