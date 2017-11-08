Suckler replacement sales variable but demand strong for quality lots
By Nathan Tuffy on 09 November 2017
There are a good amount of suckler replacement sales taking place in marts at the moment. While the trade is variable at times, demand for good-quality types remains firm.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
By Adam Woods on 08 November 2017
By Darren Carty on 08 November 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 08 November 2017
Related Stories
By Michael Collins on 07 November 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 08 November 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 08 November 2017
5 STAR TERMINAL AND GENOTYPED19 MONTHS OLD...
Born 26/03/16Very Nice Strong Bull In Great Condition, Extremely Docile And No...
15 months oldDark red colourBorn July 16Price €1850...