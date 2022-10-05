Suckler replacements hit £2,650 in Markethill

In-calf heifers sold to a top of £2,650 as part of a special consignment of 50 animals from P Donnelly, Augher Co Tyrone in Markethill Mart on Thursday 29 September.

All lots forwarded were a mix of Limousin, Charolais and Blue breeding. Heifers were scanned in-calf to Limousin sires, which included 10 lots served to the noted Elderberry Galahad, and due to calve within the next two months.

Topping the sale was a Limousin heifer due to calve down in November. This was followed by £2,500 paid on two occasions, firstly for an October calving Charolais and for a November calving Limousin.

Two heifers made £2,440 with another two lots realising £2,400. In total, heifers averaged £2,010 with more than 50% of all lots surpassing the £2,000 mark.

NI heifer tops British Blue trade

A British Blue heifer, Knockagh Perky, from Laura Ervine and family, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim was among the leading prices at the autumn sale of pedigree beef breeds at the Harrison & Hetherington mart in Carlisle on Friday 30 September.

Selling for 5,200gns, the heifer was also picked out as supreme champion. Two other heifers from the Knockagh herd were offered for sale in Carlisle, making 2,800gns and 2,600gns respectively.

Lamb prices move ahead of quotes

Processors are trying to retain control of the sheep trade with quotes holding at 500p/kg. However, with buyers for Irish factories extremely active in marts, deals are being offered well above quotes.

Farmers report prices of 510p/kg on offer with some larger producers indicating factories are “unofficially” paying to a 21.5kg weight limit, rather than increasing lamb price. Others report deals of 515p and 525p/kg, but strictly at the 21kg carcase weight limit.

South of the Irish border, factories are paying in the region of €6.15 to €6.20/kg to a 22kg deadweight limit, making lambs worth €136. Adjusting for VAT and exchange rate, this equates to a sterling equivalent of 520p to 530p/kg.

