Adam Woods this week outlined his view on where Irish Government policy is driving suckler cow numbers.
The inherent low profitability of the sector and availability of other options means some suckler farmers are rightly looking at alternatives.
Adam Woods this week outlined his view on where Irish Government policy is driving suckler cow numbers.
The inherent low profitability of the sector and availability of other options means some suckler farmers are rightly looking at alternatives.
SHARING OPTIONS: