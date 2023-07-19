By 2030, the equivalent of the entire sucker herd in NI would be removed from the sector south of the Irish border if the latest projections released by Teagasc come to fruition.

In what is deemed to be a “most likely best case scenario”, the number of suckler cows will drop by 255,000 to a total of 632,000 by 2030, while over the same period, dairy cow numbers would be up 124,000 or 8%, to stand at 1.692m.

Overall, total cattle numbers would be down 5% at 6.785m, as farmers diversify into organic farming, forestry or growing feedstock for new anaerobic digestion facilities.

The analysis of likely future livestock numbers using the Teagasc FAPRI-Ireland model, is what we can expect to see, given the current direction of travel for the industry. If government intervenes with targeted schemes, the reductions in livestock could increase/decrease.

Two other scenarios were also published, involving a 43% and 16% reduction in sucklers.

Target

The exercise is part of a wider look at how agriculture might meet a 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target of 25% when compared with 2018 levels. Across all sectors, the Republic of Ireland has committed to a 51% cut in emissions by 2030, and a net zero target by 2050.

Alongside the projections for livestock, Teagasc has produced a new Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC), which sets out the main measures farmers can adopt, their likely cost or benefit and the extent to which they could help reduce emissions.

Among the measures identified as likely to have the most positive impact is slaughtering cattle at younger ages, adoption of clover and multi-species swards, use of feed additives to cut methane and continued use of the Estimated Breeding Index (EBI) in dairy.

For agriculture to hit its target for 2030, the Teagasc work demonstrates that this is only possible where livestock numbers are reduced and where there is a “maximum technically feasible adoption rate” of measures identified in the MACC.

