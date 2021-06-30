Suckler cows sold to a peak of £3,000 at a special breeding sale held in Swatragh Mart on Friday evening.
Topping the sale was a Limousin cow with her fourth calf at foot, part of a consignment of 28 suckler outfits from Kevin O’Kane, Greysteel, which averaged £1,810. The same vendor sold a five-year-old Limousin stock bull for £2,120.
Springing heifers sold to a top price of £1,660, while maiden heifers were a strong trade with standout lots being a 444kg Limousin which made £1,500 and a Belgian Blue heifer weighing 512kg selling for £1,460.
