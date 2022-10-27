The suckler sector is “under serious threat due to ongoing demands to reduce cow numbers", the INHFA has warned. \ Damien Eagers

The suckler sector is vital to the “economic wellbeing” of rural Ireland, says the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

INHFA vice-president Micheal McDonnell called on the sector to be protected and warned that “any further decline” won’t just impact on the farmers themselves, but rather the wider rural economy.

He suggested that the suckler sector is “under serious threat due to ongoing demands to reduce cow numbers in order to deliver on the climate change targets”.

This need is, he maintained, “taking precedence over everything else, including reasoned discussion on the benefits of suckler farming from a socio-economic and environmental perspective”.

No alternatives

McDonnnell highlighted that in many parts of the country, alternatives to suckler farming are “not realistic due to constraints such as soil type, terrain and fragmented holdings”.

He queried if there has been a social and economic impact assessment conducted on what further suckler herd reduction will mean across these rural communities and whether marts will have a future there.

Suckler farming is vitial to the economic wellbeing of much of rural Ireland, says the INHFA. \ Philip Doyle

“As suckler farming is predominantly extensive in nature, why has there been a reluctance to take on board the European Commission report titled ‘Grazing for Carbon’?,” he asked.

“This report has clearly identified the merits of extensive farming systems in relation to sequestering carbon and could provide a vital marketing opportunity for suckler beef.”

Undermine promotion

McDonnell highlighted that Bord Bia spends €2m per year to market “naturally reared suckler beef”. He said that if we “continue to label suckler cows as an issue in relation to climate change and force or encourage a reduction”, this promotion will be undermined.

“There is, we believe, a massive opportunity to market naturally reared suckler beef, both from an environmentally sustainable and animal husbandry perspective.

“To do this, we will need to differentiate it from other beef options, but we are concerned there isn’t an appetite with Bord Bia or our meat processors to do this,” he said.

The INHFA vice-president called for climate change policy to “act on the evidence” and address issues in the areas where the Environmental Protection Agency evaluates as a problem.

“This is not in the areas where suckler farming dominates,” McDonnell claimed.

Read more