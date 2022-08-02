The Irish Suffolk Sheep Society is holding its annual premier show and sale at Roscrea Mart on Saturday 6 August and will have 70 males and 40 females for sale on the day.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Suffolk Society secretary Ann Mitchell said: “The aim of the Irish Suffolk Sheep Society is to breed Suffolks that are profitable for farmers, especially commercial farmers. We are mindful that there are 35,186 flocks of sheep, including 2.56m breeding ewes over 12 months of age spread across the 26 counties. It is important that these flocks are catered for.

“A high number of sheep on offer at our sale, on 6 August, are Sheep Ireland recorded and genotyped. Every purchaser will be assured of the breeding of their purchase as each animal offered for sale carries its own zootechnical certificate produced by the Sheep Ireland database.

Judging begins at 10.30am when Cairns Witherow from Donegal will select his prizewinners. Cairns set up the very successful Ardvarnock Flock in 1978, taking over 40 years of Suffolk experience to the judging ring.

Well-known auctioneer George Candler will kick off the sale at 1pm.

Online bidding is available via martbids.ie