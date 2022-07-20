Judge Gerry Killilea from Cregcarragh, Co Galway, assessing his options at the Suffolk Premier Export Show and Sale at Ballymena, Co Antrim. \ Houston Green

A superb entry of pedigree Suffolk sheep were sold at the premier sale of NI branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society in Ballymena Mart on Saturday past.

Ram lambs were a tremendous trade with prices topping out at 10,000gns on three separate occasions. Other standout lots saw ram lambs making 9,500gns and 9,000gns.

In total, 122 ram lambs sold to an average of £1,458, with a 72% clearance rate.

Prior to the sale, the supreme champion was awarded to Mark Priestley, Downpatrick with reserve champion going to Robert Barkley, Dunloy.

Both animals sold for 10,000gns with a third lot from Susan O’Keefe, Cork also topping the sale.

Shearling rams averaged £1,040 with a top price of 1,700gns for Jack and Andrew Moses, Aldergrove.

Shearling ewes averaged £1,025 with a top price of 3,000gns for the champion female from Jason and Campbell Watson, Rasharkin. Ewe lambs averaged £849, with the highest price of 2,000gns paid for the reserve female champion from Sean and Jane McCloskey, Claudy.

