The Suffolk Sheep Society hosted its 86th annual Scottish area sale in Lanark on Friday, with records smashed when a ram lamb hit the market at 200,000gns.

The December 2020-born high-seller came from the Salopian flock of Philip Poole and stood novice champion the previous day under judge Alastair Gault.

Sired by the flock's stock ram Solwaybank Rock Solid, he is out of a Stockton ewe that was purchased for 6,000gns having won the breed championship at the Welsh as a ewe and shearling.

Securing the high seller was Charlie Boden of the Sportsman flock. A well-known name in sheep breeding circles, Boden sold the 350,000gns record Texel last year.

Overall, the sale proved a massive success, with an impressive 92% clearance rate and average resting at just shy of £5,000.

Full report to follow.