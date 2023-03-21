Michael, Mary, Rory and Barry Quinn with the senior champion Clenagh2 Sultan that sold for the top price of €13,000 on the day. \ Shanon Kinahan

An improvement in the weather and a packed ringside certainly helped to build the great atmosphere around the ring in Elphin Mart last Saturday, as did the quality of stock brought forward for the Irish Charolais Cattle Society’s spring premier show and sale.

There were 60 bulls and 24 heifers on offer at the 2023 spring premier sale with the top call of the day going to Barry Quinn’s Clenagh2 Sultan.

The November 2021-born bull was tapped out as the senior champion on the day by judge Stephen Nesbitt from the Alwent Herd and junior judge Desmond Boyd from the Faus Herd and sold for the highest price of the day at a very impressive €13,000 to a pedigree breeder in Co Donegal.

Gene, Edel, Adam and Rian McCann pictired with the junior champion, Heartly Tom ET that sold for €10,000. \ Alfie Shaw

Sultan was sired by Clenagh Lyle who was also bred by the Quinns from Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare and was out of a Whitecliffe James dam. Boasting an impressive sire stack including Domino, Aimable, Pirate, Blelack Digger and Uni, the champion bull also carried one copy of the Q204X myostatin gene and one copy of the F94L myostatin gene.

The success continued for the Quinn family when their second prizewinner, Clenagh Spartacus, sold for €6,700. The October 2021-born bull was sired by Whitecliffe James out of a CF52 dam and carried a double copy of the profit gene, F94L.

Mattie Kelly with his female champion, Cloughbrack Sapphire who was also the top-priced female on the day at €7,600. \ Shanon Kinahan

The second highest price of the day was secured by the junior champion Heartly Tom ET from the herd of Gene McCann, Julianstown, Co Meath.

The March 2022-born bull was sired by Neptune out of a Glasgow dam and was a single carrier of the F94L profit gene. He was purchased for an impressive €10,000 and will stand as a new herd sire in a pedigree herd in Co Mayo.

CMC Samson ET followed on with the next highest of the day when Cian McGloin’s October 2021-born bull sold for €8,200.

The Kinlough, Co Leitrim, breeder’s bull secured a third place rosette in the pre-sale show and was sired by CF52 out of a Liscally ETI cow and was a single carrier of both the Q204X and F94L myostatin genes.

There were two bulls to secure a figure of €8,000 on the day, both of which were purchased by Scottish breeders.

The first of these bulls was Harry Noble’s September 2021-born bull, Noble Styx who boasted an impressive pedigree with Thrunton Fairfax, Lisnagre Hansome, Newhouse Bigal, Noble Dude, Cloverfield Excellent and Inverlochy Ferdie all in the shake-up.

Kieran Killeen with the reserve champion female, Bonnavella Tait ET that sold for €7,000.

The second of this pair was the reserve junior champion, Breaghwyhill Santa ET from the herd of Co Sligo breeder, Eamonn O’Connor. The December 2021-born bull was sired by Oldstone Egbert out of a Balmyle Vagabond dam.

The bulls were met with an excellent trade with 45 bulls going on to sell for an average price of €5,398. Thirty-five out of the 45 bulls that sold secured €4,000 or more with 20 from that number selling above €5,000.

There was also a great buzz around the heifer ring at Saturday’s sale with 13 heifers going on to sell for an average price of €4,171.

Highest-priced heifer

The highest-priced heifer on the day came when auctioneer Tom Cox’s hammer fell at €7,600 for the female champion, Cloughbrack Sapphire from Mattie Kelly, Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

The October 2021-born heifer was sired by Knockmoyle10 Loki ET and was bred from a Sportsmans Columbo dam again boasting an excellent pedigree with Meilliard RJ, CF52, Thrunton Voldemort and Bowerhouse Topper all in the mix.

She was followed by Mullagh, Co Clare breeders Martin and Kieran Killeen’s, Bonnavella Tait, the reserve champion female on the day.

The February 2022-born heifer was sired by the much sought after Fiston out of a CF52 dam, again with Hermes, Odette and Jupiter all in her pedigree.

Another great run in the heifer ring saw November 2021-born, Blackroad Scarlett sell for €5,000.

Bred by John Culloty from Castleisland, Co Kerry, the second prizewinner was sired by Lapon out of an Inverlochy Gurkha dam.