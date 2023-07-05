The Dealer was asked for help to find the owner of a sum of money that was found at the Crops and Cover Crops Cultivations open day in Oak Park, Carlow, recently. If it’s yours please provide details to Eleanor.butler
@teagasc.ie. If the money is not claimed within two weeks, it will be donated to an agricultural charity.
The Dealer was asked for help to find the owner of a sum of money that was found at the Crops and Cover Crops Cultivations open day in Oak Park, Carlow, recently. If it’s yours please provide details to Eleanor.butler
@teagasc.ie. If the money is not claimed within two weeks, it will be donated to an agricultural charity.
SHARING OPTIONS: