Summer 2021 was driest, warmest and sunniest in the midlands, south and east of the country. / Ramona Farrelly

Met Éireann reports that June was the third driest on record as part of its summer 2021 weather statement.

It was a very dry month, with the jetstream staying mostly to the north of the country, which allowed high pressure to stay in control.

It was driest, warmest and sunniest in the midlands, south and east.

The first two weeks of July saw Atlantic low pressure, which brought widespread heavy rain, it said.

The latter weeks of July saw the jetstream move north, allowing high pressure to move in, resulting in a heatwave in many places.

The highest daily rainfall total was 71.1mm at Mullingar, Co Westmeath on Thursday 5 August

It stayed to the south during the first three weeks of August, which brought Atlantic low pressure and resulted in widespread heavy and thundery rain at times.

The end of August saw the jetstream weaken and move to the north, allowing high pressure to bring mostly dry conditions, with some late summer sunshine.

Rainfall

Rainfall was below average in most places and nearly all rainfall totals were below their long-term average (LTA) for the season.

The season's lowest rainfall total was 126.4mm at Sherkin Island, Co Cork.

The season’s highest rainfall was 327.7mm at Markee, Co Sligo.

The highest daily rainfall total was 71.1mm at Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on Thursday 5 August. This is the highest daily rainfall since records began 71 years ago.

Dublin Airport and Phoenix Park stations had absolute droughts between Saturday 29 May and Sunday 13 June, both lasting 16 days.

Temperature

Heatwaves were reported at 14 stations between 16 and 25 July.

All air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the season.

Mean temperatures for the season ranged from 14.2°C at Malin Head, Co Donegal, to 16.1°C at Shannon Airport, Co Clare.

The highest and lowest seasonal temperatures were recorded at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

Both the lowest air and grass minimum were reported on Tuesday 22 June, with an air minimum temperature of 1.3°C, while the lowest grass minimum was -5.1°C.

The high maximum was reported on Wednesday 21 July, with a temperature of 30.8°C, its highest maximum temperature since records began 13 years ago.

Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, had its warmest summer on record, with an average temperature of 15.4°C.

Ballyhaise, Co Cavan, had its highest maximum temperature on record in 28 years, on Wednesday 21 July with 28.9°C.