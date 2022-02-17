Young farmers are set to enjoy a full show circuit this summer after two years of pandemic restrictions.

Agricultural shows across the country will be making a return this summer after a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 2022 National Ploughing Championships are expected to be held in Ratheniska, Co Laois, on 20 to 22 September and planning is under way for the 2022 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show. In Northern Ireland, the 153rd Balmoral Show will take place from 11 to 14 May.

Local show committees are said to be busy organising dates, exhibitors, competitions and sponsorship for what is hoped will be a show circuit year like those seen prior to the pandemic.

This is good news for young livestock handlers who will finally be able to show their cattle and sheep on the summer show circuit, many of whom will do so for the first time. While show entry forms are not yet available, the Irish Shows Association is encouraging all young farmers to get ready to showcase their favourite livestock.