The period of 1 June to 30 September is important for a number of actions under the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS).

The dates relate specifically to the flystrike control and parasite control options.

They are also applicable to the mineral supplementation of pre-weaning lambs action for hill flocks, as well as the lameness control action, with this taking place across the year.

Parasite control (faecal egg count)

Participating lowland flocks are required to take and submit a minimum of two faecal egg counts between 1 June and 30 September for lambs.

The measure is aimed at establishing the worm burden in order to make an informed decision in relation to a dosing regime, which will ensure the treatment of internal parasites is carried out on a targeted basis.

Participating hill flocks must carry out one faecal egg count on lambs for the presence of worms within four weeks post-weaning.

This task is for lambs only and does not include ewes. The terms and conditions advise that applicants should consult their agricultural adviser/veterinary surgeon when drawing up an appropriate worm control programme.

It is also important for applicants to note that only laboratories from the list of Department-approved laboratories – for the purposes of the parasite control action in the SIS – are to be used.

There have been a number of requests to include details of these laboratories; this information is detailed in Table 1.

Flystrike control

The flystrike control option is open to both lowland and hill flocks. Participants must adopt a flystrike programme for the ‘prevention of flies’ during the summer months.

The terms and conditions state that participants must incorporate mechanical means for the prevention of flies in addition to any chemical control measures adopted.

The timing of intervention and the number of sheep with dags removed must be recorded.

Dagging is viewed through the scheme as critical for reducing the risk of flystrike occurring. Sheep must be flocked at least once during the period from 1 June to 30 September.

Mineral supplementation of lambs pre-weaning

This action is available for hill flocks. It requires applicants to administer mineral supplementation at least once during the grazing season pre-weaning to assist in addressing mineral deficiencies in lambs within hill flocks.

Supplementation may take the form of injectables, boluses, drenches or liquid minerals. Records of all mineral-feeding stuffs (equipment) purchased must be retained and made available for inspection.

All mineral feeding stuffs must be sourced from feed business operators, approved or registered, within the European Union. Minerals must be administered in accordance with the appropriate instructions.

Meal feeding post- weaning

This action for hill flocks requires lambs to be supplemented with concentrate feed containing appropriate levels of minerals and vitamins for four weeks post-weaning.

Lameness control

The lameness control action is not specific to the summer months and is carried out across the full year.

Under the action, lowland flocks must carry out a minimum of five lameness examinations during each scheme year, and must complete the relevant section for lameness control in the scheme action record book.

Following the identification of any cause of lameness, scheme participants must treat all identified instances to ‘prevent animals becoming sick/injured as a result of lameness’.

Receipts and invoices for any products used must be retained and made available for inspection and/or administrative check.

Genotyped ram actions

