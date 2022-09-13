Set in the historical grounds of Strokestown Park, Co Roscommon, it was a day full of sunshine, smiles and all-Irelands, with some of the season’s most hotly contested accolades up for grabs, as Strokestown Agricultural and Industrial Show returned for the 154th annual event.

On a day where many exhibitors turned out in their show’s whites for the final time this summer show season, there was a great atmosphere around the cattle rings from start to finish.

Standing proudly at the top of the Charolais ring as breed champion was the eye-catching Sagesse Sidney ET, an October 2021-born CF52 son owned by David Watts from Tuam, Co Galway.

Standing beside him in reserve was Pale Superman, a February 2021-born bull sired by Goldstar Ludwig, out of a CF52 Dam.

In the Hereford ring it was the young Mark Hyland from Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, in the champion spot with his December 2021-born heifer Hillock Polled 1 Ivy, sired by Normanton 1 Laertes ET– a young female with huge potential.

Next in the lineup was Robert Jones from Keenagh, Co Longford, with Keenagh Sterling, a July 2021-born bull sired by Keenagh Hermes out of a Keenagh LJay Dam, a very good advertisement for Keenagh bloodlines.

William Smith from Oldcastle, Co Meath, made it another double in the Limousin ring, as he secured the champion and reserve champion rosettes on the day. Taking the top spot was Milbrook Siabh ET, a September 2021-born Ideal 23 daughter out of Millbrook Enya.

In reserve was her stablemate Milbrook Sporty Spice, a January 2021-born heifer from Milbrook Naughty Spice sired by Faignant.

In the Shorthorn ring, it was Bertie Mannion’s March 2021-born bull, Whitepark Bertie that secured the top spot. He is sired by DRS Super Mario 42E out of an Coolvin Dominator dam.

In reserve was the very impressive Glounlea Petal from the Flatley brothers.

She is a September 2020-born heifer sired by Glounlea Duke from a Creaga Jackpot dam.

The commercial rings commanded the most attention on the day with classes varying from a Roscommon-bred class to a number of all-Ireland titles.

Fergal Flannagan and Brian Dyer’s July 2020-born heifer Tok Tik ended her show season as she began – at the top, as she secured the overall senior commercial championship on the day.

Reserve overall senior champion and the Sweeny family all-Ireland breeding heifer championship went to Gareth and Anna-Leigh McGuinness with their January 2021-born heifer Merciana. This heifer is sired by Elgin out of a CHX cow who was a two-time Tullamore champion.

David and Michaela Watts with the overall champion Charolais.

The Greenvale all-Ireland champion beef heifer went to Shane Giltinane with his heifer Eve, a January 2021-born heifer sired by Hazard, out of an Ashley Admiral cow.

The Sweeny family all-Ireland beef bullock champion was won by John Kane, from Ballinalee, Co Longford, with his two-and-a-half-year-old LMX bullock.

Taking commercial calf champion was Clive Stevenson from Donegal with reserve going to Tony McGowan from Co Leitrim.