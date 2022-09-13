The sun shone on some splendid Simmentals at Strokestown Show on Saturday.

Down for decision on the day were the four standard calf finals sponsored by Dovea Genetics and the Polled national calf final sponsored by Lanmor Simmentals.

Judging these much sought-after national classes was William Ferguson from the Sperrin View Simmental Herd, Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Taking the national senior heifer title was Rathnashan Neptune Empress ET, exhibited by Nigel Hogan, Co Carlow.

Rathnashan Neptune Empress – Paul Mullarkey, Dara Gibblin of Dovea Genetics and judge William Ferguson.

This December 2021-born heifer calf is sired by Mullyknock Gallant and is out of an Auroch Bullet dam, Seafort Empress.

Taking reserve in this class was Declan Oates, Co Leitrim, with Tawley Nikkita, another December 2021-born calf sired by Linde Gineral P.

Towerhill Panama – Jennifer Aherne, Dara Gibblin of Dovea Genetics and judge William Ferguson.

The junior heifer calf title went to Co Limerick, with Seamus Aherne’s Towerhill Panama coming out on top.

This February 2022-born Auchorachan Hercules-sired heifer is out of a Delfur Decider dam Towerhill Georgia.

Mark Neenan, CoGalway, took reserve junior heifer calf champion with Limehill Precious, sired by Curaheen Gunshot.

In the senior bull calf class, Martin Glennon, Co Roscommon, showed the winning bull Marsha Paddington ET.

Born in January 2022, this Kilbride Farm Delboy-sired bull is out of a Celtic Comet P dam Celtic Dancer.

Reserve champion senior bull calf went to Nigel Hogan, with Rathnashan Pablo ET, sired by Mullyknock Gallant.

Junior champion

Junior bull champion went to Moorglen Panda, exhibited by Shane Silke, Co Roscommon. This February 2022-born Tawley Jaguar son is out of a Cairnview Snazzy-sired dam Moorglen Latte P.

The reserve junior bull went to Co Sligo with Rathlee Paddy, exhibited by Gerry Lenehan and sired by Seepa Fionn.

The final class was the national polled calf and victory here went to James Kelly, Co Clare, with Mount Nespresso P.

Born in December 2021, this Curaheen Evolution P-sired heifer is out Mount Lindor by Curaheen Gunshot.

Reserve polled calf went to Rathnashan Nigel P, exhibited by Nigel Hogan and sired by Omorga Volvo.