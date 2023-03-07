Speaking at the Coca-Cola plant in Lisburn at the end of last week, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak chose buoyant language as he urged acceptance of the new deal on the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol:

“If we get this right, if we get this framework implemented, we get the executive back up and running, Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position, the unique position in the entire world in having privileged access not just to the UK home market ... but also the European single market. Nobody else has that. No one – only you guys, only here.”