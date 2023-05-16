N and M Moilies with the supreme Irish Moiled champion Burren Princess Pandora with her October 2022 born calf at foot. \Alfie Shaw

After a scintillating week of showing for exhibitors from all over Ireland and the UK at the 154th Balmoral Show, the annual event proved to be another huge success for the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

The wet weather early in the week failed to dampen the spirits of exhibitors who turned out a record number of entries, with cattle numbers exceeding all expectations at 600 animals.

An incredible atmosphere and quality like never seen before created the perfect storm for a perfect week.

From the Charolais ring on day one of the 154th Balmoral Show strode the magnificent Balmyle Sandy, a two-year-old bull weighing 1,230kg from the Brigadoon Charolais Herd of David and Albert Connolly, Ballynahinch, Co Down.

The Maerdy One Direction son was purchased by the Brigadoon team at Stirling bull sales in February of this year for 28,000gns (€33,795) and kicked off his Balmoral success by winning the bull born on or before 1 January 2022 class, the overall Charolais male champion, the overall Charolais breed champion and the supreme interbreed beef championship.

Thinking that Sandy had left his final mark on the 2023 show ring, he took it one step further, securing the 2023 Balmoral Show champion of champions title, fighting off stiff competition from all of the other animal sections of the show.

He is an elegant powerhouse and was a worthy winner for the Connolly family, who last won the champion of champions in 1982.

The reserve overall Charolais champion came in the form of Harry Heron’s January 2020-born cow Loughriscouse Rosalva.

This stylish cow was sired by Harestone Hercules and was shown successfully with her February-born calf, Loughriscouse Nightingale, at foot.

Limousin

It was a successful week for southern breeders and exhibitors, who left their stamp all over the championship titles in the cattle sections.

One of the most prominent examples of this was in the Limousin ring, where Millbrook Naughtyspice secured the reserve supreme interbreed beef championship and the overall Limousin championship, having previously come out on top as the female Limousin champion with her three-week-old calf at foot.

William and Saoirse Smith with the supreme Limousin champion, Milbrook Naughty Spice and her three-week-old calf at foot. \ Alfie Shaw

The cow was sired by Ampertaine Elgin and was out of the famous homebred Millbrook Gingerspice who was also crowned the Balmoral champion in 2012, 2013 and 2014 for William Smith from Oldcastle, Co Meath.

The reserve overall Limousin championship was secured by the reserve Limousin female champion, Charlotte’s Sapphire from the herd of Donal Moloney, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare.

The May 2021-born heifer was sired by TVR out of a Roundhill KMelodie dam and was purchased by the Moloneys for 16,000gns from Charlotte Martin at the British Limousin Cattle Society’s 50th anniversary show and sale in Borderway Mart in Carlisle in August 2022.

Aberdeen Angus

The second in reserve supreme interbreed beef champion came when the champion Aberdeen Angus cow and calf pair, Woodvale Delia X867 and her January-born calf, Woodvale Delia T101, were tapped forward.

Exhibited by A and C Armour, the overall Aberdeen Angus champion cow was sired by Oak Moor Lord Ivanho and was shown with her first calf at foot.

Adam Armour and Cathy Holmes with the Aberdeen Angus supreme champion cow and calf pair, Woodvale Delia X867 and her January-born calf, Woodvale Delia T101. \ MacGregor Photography

The reserve champion Aberdeen Angus title was awarded to Fintan Keown with his May 2022-born bull Home Farm Erne sired by Haymount War Smith.

Hereford

In the Hereford ring, it was a memorable day for J and W McMordie from Newtownards, Co Down, who scooped the female champion and reserve overall breed champion with their April 2021-born heifer Shancarpoll 1 Uakea, bred by Brian Duignan, Co Cavan.

Solpoll 1 Wolf, the supreme Hereford champion for J and W McMordie. \ Alfie Shaw

The McMordie team also went on to scoop the male championship and the overall breed champion title with their homebred Solpoll 1 Wolf, a December 2021-born bull sired by Solpoll 1 Ringo.

British Blue

Next it was the turn of the British Blue, with top honours going to the Co Cork team of Daniel, Tim and Denise O’Donovan with their homebred heifer Don Oreo.

The October 2020-born heifer is no stranger to the show ring, having won numerous championships on the Irish show circuit, but was the first ever Belgian Blue heifer bred and exhibited by a southern exhibitor to win the breed championship in Balmoral.

Daniel O'Donovan with Don Oreo, the supreme British Blue champion. \ Alfie Shaw

The reserve championship title in this section was awarded to Rodgers Livestock from Ballynahinch, Co Down, with Corrandulla Queen Red Gene ET, a February 2022-born heifer that was bred by Derrick Forde, Co Galway.

Simmental

In the Simmental ring it was Ballinlare Farm Nikita from the herd of Alan Wilson, Rathfriland, Co Down, that secured the top spot. The February 2022-born heifer was sired by Saltire Impressive and was tapped out as the female champion before being selected as the overall breed champion.

The supreme Simmental champion, Ballinalare Farm Nikita for Alan Wilson. \ MacGregor Photography

Trailing closely behind in the reserve overall champion spot was the reserve Simmental female champion, Ranfurly Lady Diana 41st M14, from the herd of David and Johnny Hazelton from Dungannon, Co Tyrone. The October 2021-born heifer was sired by Auchorachan Hercules.

Shorthorn

Another successful stamp for the southern exhibitors saw Tommy Staunton and his team at Caramba Shorthorns take the top honours in the Shorthorn ring with his cow and calf pair Caramba Oi Edna with her January-born calf at foot, Caramba Tequila.

Ian Park, Amanda Ribeiro, Tommy Staunton and Trevor Chadwick with Tommy's reserve junior Shorthorn champion, Caramba Rothes Silvia and the supreme Shorthorn champion Caramba Oi Edna and her calf Caramba Tequila. \ Alfie Shaw

The January 2020-born cow was sired by Tintrim Power and stood as the female and overall breed champion.

The reserve Shorthorn title was awarded to the male breed champion of the day, Bethlemhem Malton from the herd of Leanne Green. The January 2019-born bull was sired by Malton Zenith and was bred by Tom Fox from Co Westmeath.

Salers

In the Salers ring it was the females who led the way, with the champion spot going to J and E A Elliot from Newtownstewart with Drumlegagh Monique, a September 2017-born cow sired by Fanfan with her young calf at foot.

Drumlegagh Monique, the supreme Salers champion from J and E A Elliot. \ Isla Campbell

Standing close by in reserve was another cow and calf pair, this time from the herd of Stephen Maginn, with the March 2020-born Lisnamaul Orlena sired by Nemo.

British Blonde

In the British Blonde section, it was I and R McElroy and sons from Dromara, Co Down, who scooped the top honours with their stock bull Nigransha Paddy Power.

The November 2019-born bull was sired by Baltra Iceman and was the male breed champion on Wednesday afternoon.

Nigransha Paddy Power, the supreme British Blonde champion for I and R McElroy and Sons. \ Alfie Shaw

Securing the reserve championship title was the Rodgers family from Ballynahinch with their June 2018-born cow Hillhead Olivia with her December 2022-born calf at foot.

Irish Moiled

In the Irish Moiled section it was a day to remember for N and M Moilies, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, with Burren Princess Pandora sired by Castledale Maurice 2. The December 2019-born cow tapped out as the female and overall champion with her October 2022-born calf at foot.

N and M Moilies with the supreme Irish Moiled champion Burren Princess Pandora with her October 2022 born calf at foot. \Alfie Shaw

In the reserve champion spot was R and C Maxwell from Armagh with Beechmount Daisy 6, an April 2017-born cow sired by Tyrone Firecracker.

Dexter

A strong entry of Dexter cattle saw the top plaudits go to Dungannon, Co Tyrone, breeder Matthew Bloomer with his May 2016-born bull Planetree Cerberus who was sired by Quarterhouse Carlos.

Planetre Cerberus, the supreme Dexter champion for Matthew Bloomer. \ Alfie Shaw

The reserve champion title in the Dexter ring was awarded to Ryan Lavery from Craigavon, Co Armagh, with his senior cow, Ballyboley Calamity. The December 2012-born cow was sired by Ballyhartfield Monty Dan.

Commercial

In the commercial ring, it was James Alexander who secured the top spot with his Belgian Blue-cross heifer Bootiecall. The April 2021-born heifer won the heifer weighing over 600kg class and the female championship before being tapped out as the overall champion.

Bootie Call, the supreme commercial champion for James Alexander. \ Alfie Shaw

In the reserve champion spot was Donal Moloney once again, with his Limousin-cross heifer Coco. The January 2022-born heifer won the intermediate heifer class and was also the reserve female champion on the day.

Dairy

In the dairy ring, it was Martin and Cyril Millar from Coleraine who took the top honours, winning the Holstein championship and the dairy interbreed championship with their September 2019-born cow Damm Tatoo Sallie, sired by Duckett Crush Tatoo.

Standing closely behind in the reserve interbreed dairy champion spot was the Fleming family from Downpatrick with their December 2017-born cow Potterswalls Bontino Dawn, sired by Cairnbrae Bontino, who had previously been tapped out as the overall Jersey champion on Friday afternoon.