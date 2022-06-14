The O’Donovan family, being presented with the cup for the female interbreed champion of the show for their heifer, Don Oreo, by Maura Cal McCarthy.

Sunday 12 June saw big crowds return to the Clonakilty Showgrounds for the 105th Clonakilty Agricultural Show.

With almost 100 entries across the cattle section from over 40 different exhibitors, both the show committee and exhibitors were delighted to return to the west Cork rings once again.

Despite numbers being back on other years, there was certainly no shortage of quality on display, with the top prize of the day going to Don Oreo for Daniel O’Donovan and family from Gortnamucklagh, Dunmanway, Co Cork.

The October 2020-born heifer, sired by Imperial and out of an Empire cow won her class before being tapped out as Belgian Blue champion, followed by senior interbreed champion of the day.

Reserve Belgian Blue champion went to Denis Cahalane for a September-born bull sired by Gitan.

In the reserve senior interbreed champion spot was John Ward with his Texan Gie heifer which previously came up trumps as champion in the Charolais ring.

John Ward, Bantry, Co Cork, with the Charolais champion and reserve senior interbreed champion sired by Texan Gie.

In the Hereford ring, it was all smiles for young breeder Neil Twomey from Banteer, Co Cork, when his two entries were placed first and second in the same class before being tapped out as both champion and reserve.

It was an excellent result that didn’t quite end there as Ringfort 1 Carlo, sired by Fisher 1 Profile, was selected by the judges as the junior beef imterbreed champion before stealing the show and securing the interbreed pairs championship in the most hotly contested class of the day.

It was a good day for the red and white of Cork with Simmental champion and reserve junior interbreed champion going to the February-born calf, Raceview N Chantelle Vivian Kim, owned by Peter and Marian O’Connell, Mallow, Co Cork.

Simmental champion Raceview N Chantelle Vivian Kim for Peter O’Connell.

Next in the limelight in the Simmental ring was Dermody Mandy, sired by Samark Superman for the O’Leary family, taking the reserve champion title.

There was very stiff competition in the Angus ring. This was no issue for judge Ben Ryall on the day who selected Eoin Lynch’s August 2021-born bull, sired by stock bull-Westellen Black Bingo, as breed champion.

Next in the lineup was John Appelbe’s November-born bull calf Carrigroe U Alkatraz sired by HF Alkatraz.

Shorthorn champion Castlehaven Hannah 4 for Philip Salter.

In the Shorthorn ring, Castlehaven Hannah 4, from Philip Salter was judge Reg Corkery’s top pick of the day. The January 2021-born heifer stood alongside Jimmy and Linda O’Donovan’s March-born calf, Whitecastle Paddy second in reserve.

Keith and Caroline Vickery with their September-born Limousin.

Keith and Caroline Vickery’s September-born Dou-Dou heifer brought home the champion rosette in the Limousin section with the reserve champion spot going to Bluehill Steve, a Plumtree Fantastic son owned and exhibited by Adrian Buckley, Drimoleague, Dunmanway. With slightly fewer numbers than usual in the commercial ring, there was again no shortage of quality with both champion and reserve going to Daniel O’Donovan with his lovely pair of Belgian Blue cross calves.

Judging the young handlers class was no easy task for judge Eamon O’Donovan from Cappamore.

Nine-year-old Katie Lordan, Dunmanway, Co Cork, young handlers' champion photographed with the commercial champion Don Queen.

Nine-year-old Katie Lordan from Dunmanway who did an excellent job exhibiting her calf “Queen” who was also the commercial champion, was tapped out as the champion beef young handler on the day with second place going to Tori O’Connell, Mallow, and third place to Grace O’Donovan, also from Dunmanway.

Overall, the sunshine and the thought of a long summer show season ahead, has exhibitors, spectators and show committees very excited for what is to come over the next few months.