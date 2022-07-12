Gerry Neenan, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, with his overall show champion Fearna Molly, picture with judges Darragh McManus and Gerard McShane.

The tough task of judging at the Ballina Agricultural Show fell on judges Gerard McShane, Co Tyrone, and Darragh McManus, Co Fermanagh. Their overall show champion was Fearna Molly, owned by Gerry Neenan, Ballyhaunis. Co Mayo.

The powerful Simmental heifer collected the titles of Simmental champion, pedigree champion and overall champion of the show.

The 19-month-old heifer is sired by the popular Curaheen Gunshot, with her maternal grand sire being Raceview King.

Shorthorn champion and reserve overall champion was awarded to Lisa Dowd for her heifer Creaga Java.

Shorthorn and reserve overall champion Creaga Java.

Limousin champion Clew Bay Smokey shown by Ciaran Golden, Westport, Co Mayo.

The smart January 2022-born heifer is sired by Portshan Blueway, beating the older cattle on show to take top honours.

Following on from collecting reserve champion the week prior, Shane McGreal’s heifer Cinnamon pushed on this week to win commercial champion.

The well-marked March-born heifer is sired by Sultan Impressive, going back to a Charolais/Blue cow.

Charolais champion Ardabone Sarah ET shown by Karl Kelly, Co Sligo.

Reserve commercial champion went to the Maxwell brothers for their Elite Ice Cream heifer Gigi.

Clew Bay Limousins achieved the double two weeks in a row, winning both Limousin champion and reserve Limousin champion at both Enniscrone and Ballina.

Ciaran Golden’s Clew Bay Smokey took top honours again, with the Plumtree Vantastic son beating his stable mate Clew Bay Thalia to the sash.

Westport Limousin breeders had a successful day at the show, with TJ Duffy of Lanmore Livestock winning the pairs champion with his brace of Limousins.

In the Charolais category, Karl Kelly saw his heifer Ardabone Sarah ET clinch the champion rosette. Sired by Pirate, she is out of Kelly’s well known ex-show heifer Ardabone Molly ET.

Reserve Charolais champion went to local breeders Egan brothers for Cloongasna Sean ET, a Ballymyle Vagabond son from a Cloverfield Excellent dam.