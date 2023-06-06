Michael and Darragh Creed chilling out at Middleton Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Nora O'Carroll exhibiting her calf in the under-12 dairy young handlers class. \ S. Kinahan

Florence Bourke from Castlemartyr, Co Cork with her Holstein Friesian heifer Ashlyn after placing third in the dairy young stockperson class.\Shanon Kinahan

It has been a super start to the summer show season all across Ireland, with some big entries of cattle and sheep along some thronged ringsides on sunny summer days so far in 2023.

Remember, if you are out and about at summer shows in 2023, you can send your photos through to the Irish Farmers Journal team. We will print the best photos in the paper and publish them online over the summer months.

Katelyn Creed and Katie Lordan having quick snuggle with Katie's calf Rebel Lady before judging kicked off at Middleton Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Eoin, Elaine, Brendan, Meave and Tom O’Shea with their reserve female champion, Templequain Sally that sold for €6,400 at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society Premier sale in Roscrea. \Shanon Kinahan

Caroline and George Maxwell from Armagh with Beechemount Daisy at the Balmoral show 2023. \Shanon Kinahan

Junior young stockperson winner Tadgh Hannon at the 2023 Tralee Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Aoife Hannon exhibiting her Belgian Blue calf at Tralee Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Michael, Eilish, Aoife and Tadgh Hannon with their champion calf at Newmarket-on-Fergus Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Colin Kearney from Lahinch, Co Clare with his second prizewinning bull calf at Newmarket-on-Fergus Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Grace O'Donovan showing her Belgian Blue calf at Newmarket-on-Fergus Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Darragh and Saoirse O'Doherty pictured with their prizewinning calf at Newmarket-on-Fergus Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Senior young stockperson second prizewinner Sally Towey with her little helper, Erin Maxwell. \ Shanon Kinahan

Chloe Hegarty showing her young heifer claf Joeleen.\Shanon Kinahan

Lewis Dodd posing with his winnings in the Simmental ring at the 2023 Balmoral Show. \Shanon Kinahan