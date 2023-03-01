These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 57kg and sold for €80 in Bandon on Monday 27 February.

The extended period of settled weather over the past number of weeks has led to an ideal February for calf exporters.

Early calf exports are running well ahead of last year, the latest figures from Bord Bia show.

Some 13,164 calves were exported up to the week ending 18 February, an increase of 7,212 on the same period in 2022.

With the number of calves put forward for sale rising exponentially over the past fortnight and with settled weather set to continue, these numbers are likely to be boosted significantly in the coming days.

The calf trade for Friesian bulls remains firm this week, with those up to three weeks old averaging €54/head, similar to last week, while those over three weeks averaged €71/head, down €1 on the week before.

Within these prices, there is a vast range, and speaking to mart managers this week, the message is the same – calves presented under 50kg have an extremely limited number of prospective buyers.

Shippers are operating typically between 50kg and 60kg, with prices from €40/head to €90/head on offer, while farmer buyers are sweeping up the remaining January-born Friesian bull calves at anywhere from €100/head to as high as €170/head for select lots.

Due to the increased use of sexed semen on the dairy herd last year, the earlier-than-usual rise in beef-sired calf numbers at sales has begun.

It resulted in Angus calves easing by €24/head on average to €149/head and €110/head for bull and heifer calves up to three weeks old, while Hereford calves were back €13/head to €195/head and €144/head for bulls and heifers in the same age bracket.

Compared to the same week last year, these prices are running €30/head to €35/head behind 2022 levels.