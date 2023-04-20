As expected, calf numbers are back all around the country this week, but a sale of 500 calves in Dungarvan Mart on Thursday was met with a vibrant trade.

Strong forward-type calves are being snapped up by farmer buyers from near and far and it is becoming increasingly obvious that the farmer who is willing to feed their calves for a couple of weeks extra is being well rewarded in the sales ring.

Commenting on the trade, auctioneer Willie Troy told the Irish Farmers Journal: “The calf trade is very positive at the minute. The export trade is solid and strong calves are in demand.”

Friesian calves sold well, securing prices of between €50 and €180, with the top end weighing around the 65kg mark at three weeks old.

Strong influence

There was a strong Hereford and Aberdeen Angus influence throughout the sale, with Angus heifer calves fetching prices between €90 and €220, with the heavier calves selling up to €285, while their male counterparts generally sold in the range of €100 to €295.

The stronger Angus bull calves carrying an extra 20kg to 30kg fetched up to €340.

Hereford calves were a similar story, with heifer calves generally fetching from €70 all the way up to €200, with that stronger calf achieving highs of €275.

Similarly with the Hereford-cross bulls, they tended to sell from €100 to €170, with the better-quality older calf reaching up to €285.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the sale, mart manager Kevin Casey commented on the vibrant trade and said “exporters are very active around the ring here in Dungarvan and that is helping to drive the sales forward".

"We are seeing farmers being well rewarded for turning out stronger, heavier calves and providing the weights on the day is not only helping farmers to see this, but it also helps the buyers online.”

Don't forget to pick up your copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal for a full sale report.

In pictures

This four-week-old Simmental-cross bull calf weighing 105kg sold for €335 (€3.19/kg).

This group of four Angus-cross heifer calves weighing 51kg sold for €170 (€3.33/kg).

This four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf weighing 60kg sold for €140 (€2.33/kg).

This four-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighing 65kg sold for €220 (€3.39/kg).