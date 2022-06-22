Malcolm, Hilary and Johnathan Workman put forward 60 breeding sheep for sale at the Super Sixty sale in Tullamore Mart on Saturday.

Four breeds were presented for sale – Dutch Spotted, Blue Texel, Badger Faced Texel and Rouge.

All sheep presented were handpicked from the Workmans’ renowned Drumhirk and Workman’s flock, with many sheep coming from imported bloodlines.

Dutch Spotted

Topping the Dutch Spotted and the sale overall was Lot 11, Drumhirk Eamona.

Sired by Spotty Lad out of homebred dam Drumhirk Chastity, she went on to sell for top price of €3,000.

Other top prices for Dutch Spotted ewe shearlings included Lot 14 Drumhirk Epic, sired by Toff with her dam being Be320 selling for €2,150 and lot 17 selling for €2,050.

Dutch Spotted rams also topped the male entries, with Lot 51 Workmans Ferryman ET, a February-born ram lamb, selling for €2,450. He was sired by Killer with his dam being Coco. The sole Dutch Spotted shearling ram, Lot 21, sold for €1,900.

Other breeds and ewe lambs

Four Blue Texel shearling ewes were put forward, with three of the four selling for an average of €733/head. Of the two Texel ewes with lambs at foot, Lot 26, a Blue Texel ewe with a ram lamb at foot, sold for €760.

Drumhirk Epic Sire Toff/ Dam Be320 Sold for €2,150.

A consignment of ewe lambs, consisting of all four breeds, met solid demand throughout. Top price among the ewe lambs was Lot 32, Drumhirk Gianna, a Badger Faced Texel ewe lamb sired by 534 and out of 0056.

Drumhirk Essence Sire Hulk/ Dam Beyonce Sold for €1,750.

Hilary Workman thanked all attendees of the sale, and noted how a high number of people purchased online having viewed sheep on farm the week previously. A total of 17 sheep were also exported to NI.

Averages

Dutch Spotted shearling ewes €1,900.

Dutch Spotted shearling ram €1,900.

Dutch Spotted ram lambs €1,190.

Blue Texel shearling ewes €750.

Blue Texel ewe lambs €630.

Rouge ewe lambs €570.