Heavy fleshed stores and slaughter-fit cattle were an excellent trade in Ballymena Mart on Thursday 8 June.

While beef processors have been trying to exert downward pressure on base quotes and prices payable on finished cattle, Thursday’s sale was somewhat contradictory to the factory trade.

Just over 400 head of cattle were forwarded for sale and eagerly snapped up by a packed ringside of buyers.

While prices have eased slightly from the record highs recorded back in April, there were plenty of heavy fleshed steers and heifers commanding prices over 300p/kg, which is the equivalent of a factory price well over 510p/kg.

Steers

The main run of short-keep and slaughter-fit steers sold from 270p/kg to 300p/kg for top quality continental animals with U grading conformation.

Steers reached a top price per head of £2,791 for a Charolais bullock weighing 1,030kg, whereas on a per kilo basis, steers peaked at 332p/kg for a 730kg Limousin animal, which made £2,432.

This was followed by 330p/kg for a 760kg Limousin steer, which made £2,508, with a solid run of top quality animals making 305p to 320p/kg.

Friesian steers were met with solid demand, with prices from 180p to 230p/kg and a top price of £1,449 for a 630kg animal.

Heifers

Heifers with U grade conformation were also an easy sell, with the main run of prices ranging from 260p to 290p/kg, but a significant number of heifers did sell beyond the 300p/kg threshold.

Topping the heifer trade at £2,037 was a 610kg Charolais heifer, which also had the highest price/kilo at 334p/kg, followed by a 630kg Charolais at £2,053 or 326p/kg.

Plainer heifers exhibiting some level of dairy genetics were a solid trade, with prices ranging from 230p to 250p/kg.

Cows

Fat cows were a super trade with prices peaking at 282p/kg for a 690kg Limousin, which made £1,945.

The main run of beef-bred cows sold from 246p to 276p/kg, while dairy cows generally sold from 155p to 192p/kg.

This 33-month-old Belgian Blue bred bullock weighing 720kg sold for £1,872.

This 33-month-old Friesian cow, weighing 610kg, sold for £1,293.

This 24-month-old Limousin heifer, weighing 555kg, sold for £1,443.

This 25-month-old Angus heifer, weighing 620kg, sold for £1,426.

This 24-month-old Blonde D'Aquitaine heifer, weighing 555kg, sold for £1,388.

This 34-month-old Charolais bullock, weighing 790kg, sold for £2,094.

This 32-month-old Limousin bullock, weighing 805kg, sold for £2,254.

This 30-month-old Charolais bullock, weighing 750kg, sold for £2,025.

This 33-month-old Limousin bullock, weighing 885kg, sold for £2,522.

This 35-month-old Charolais bullock, weighing 795kg, sold for £2,154.