Camera at the Mart visited the weekly cattle sale in Swatragh, Co Derry, where there was a solid, seasonal entry of store animals forwarded.
With a vibrant beef trade and fewer animals on offer, prices were on a firm footing, with buyers extremely competitive to secure stock.
Topping the sale was a 26-month-old Belgian Blue bullock weighing 570kg, which sold for £1,280 (€1,488).
Bullocks were a super trade with prices reflecting quality.
Most lots weighed 400kg to 480kg, with prices of £1,050 rising to £1,170 (€1,220 to €1,360).
Stand-out lots saw £1,100 (€1,279) paid for a 434kg Limousin bullock, with £1,170 paid for a 486kg Charolais. Heifers were also in demand, with Angus heifers selling to £1,050 (€1,220) for a 510kg animal.
Excellent entry
An excellent entry of Limousin-bred heifers sold to £930 (€1,081) for a 390kg animal, with £910 (€1,058) paid for a 384kg heifer.
Charolais heifers sold to £920 (€1,069) for a 406kg animal, with Simmental heifers making £870 (€1,011) for an animal weighing 372kg.
Top price per kilo on heifers saw 254p/kg (€2.95/kg) and was paid for 322kg Charolais-bred animals, which sold for £810. Breeding bulls sold to £1,710 for a Charolais.
SHARING OPTIONS: