Supermac’s Holdings, which includes the burger chain as well as hotel and motorway services businesses, reports a €47.9m drop in revenue to €141.5m for the year ended 31 December 2020 with operating profit down €1.7m to €23.3m.
Operating staff numbers were cut back from 1,868 the previous year to 1,347, reducing staff costs by €19.2m. Money received from the temporary wage subsidy scheme was set off against wages and salaries, while money received from the employment wage subsidy scheme and COVID-19 restriction support schemes were treated as other income.
Meanwhile, Rangeland Foods, the speciality burger manufacturer, revealed a drop in turnover of €2.3m to €21.3m for 2020.
Profit after tax and depreciation was slightly higher at €1.010m compared with €916,710 the previous year.
Employee numbers were down from an average of 67 in 2019 to 58 in 2020 and staff costs to the business reduced by €925,736.
