Pale Superman, sired by Goldstar Ludwig, was the overall champion for Andy McGovern. He was exhibited by Niall McGovern and sold for €6,500.

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society returned for another of its elite pedigree show and sales in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday 17 December, with a strong entry of Charolais and Limousin bulls and heifers on the day.

The final sale of the year in Carrick- on- Shannon saw 67 Charolais bulls and nine Charolais heifers along with 10 Limousin bulls and four Limousin heifers go through the ring.

Pauric Lynch with the reserve champion Charolais Terryville Shot Gun that sold for €6,600.

It was clear that the weather conditions had a strong effect on the attendance of both exhibitors and prospective buyers, with only 56 of the bulls and heifers entered present on the day.

Taking on the task of judging was Clare man Richard Hackett of the Limkiln herd and he selected Andrew McGovern’s Pale Superman as the Charolais champion.

The February 2021-born bull, sired by Goldstar Ludwig, is out of a Donally New (CF52) dam.

The hammer fell for Superman and the Cloone, Co Leitrim man for €6,500.

The champion Limousin from the Mulligan family, Currycramp Sonic, sold for €3,100.

It was a hugely successful day for Patsy Lynch from Moville, Co Donegal, who secured the reserve Charolais champion title with his August 2021-born bull, Terryville Shot Gun.

Top price

The Goldstar Othello-sired bull is bred from a Bourgogne dam and sold on the day for the top price of €6,600. A second entry from Patsy Lynch, Terryville Super Man ET born in August 2021 and who was sired by Roughan Ultimatum, sold for €6,100.

Tullyview Simon for Edwin McHugh sold for €5,700.

Half of the Charolais cattle brought forward for sale found new homes on the day and sold for an average price of €3,950 with the Irish Charolais Cattle Society sponsoring €2,000 of premiums for the purchasers of the highest-priced Charolais bulls and heifers in the sale.

Loughglynn Suck Punch for Gerard Regan sold for €5,000.

Other high prices in the Charolais section included €5,700 for Edwin McHugh, Carrigart, Co Donegal, for his CF52 son, Tulleyview Simon.

On two occasions, €5,000 was reached for Charlolais bulls. The first time was for Gerard Regan, Loughglynn, Co Roscommon, with his June 2021-born bull, Loughglynn Sucker Punch, sired by Clenagh Mischief out of a Croghan Tommy dam.

The second of this duo was Andrew Norris from Moville, Co Donegal, with his June 2021-born bull Dreamteam Superted, sired by Derryolam Impeccable out of an Enniscrone Harry dam.

Ronan McGowan from Rooskey, Co Roscommon, achieved €4,700 for his Chic-sired bull, Cloonshanna Superman. Val Keane from Boyle, Co Roscommon, brought forward his Bud Orpheus son, Moheedain Steve, which sold for €4,000.

From the seven Limousin bulls brought forward for sale, five bulls found new homes on the day.

Darragh McManus and Andrew Norris with Dreamteam Superted, which sold for €5,000.

The five bulls sold for an average of €2,700 with the champion Limousin coming from the herd of Thomas Mulligan, Dromod, Co Leitrim, with Currycramp Sonic, a September 2021-born bull sired by Whinfellpark Lomu from an Ampertaine Foreman dam which sold for €3,100.

A second entry from the Mulligans saw their Plumtree Fantastic son sell for €3,000.

Noel Faughan from Mohill, Co Leitrim, offered his July 2021-born Loyal-sired bull, Cootes Senior, which sold for €2,300.

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society’s next society sale will be held on Saturday 11 February 2023.