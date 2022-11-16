Some of Ireland’s supermarkets have dismissed concerns of a turkey shortage this Christmas, despite the outbreak of avian influenza at a turkey farm in Co Monaghan.

Lidl told the Irish Farmers Journal that it does not foresee any issues around the supply of turkeys this Christmas and expects to have full supply of its 100% Irish Bord Bia Quality Assured fresh turkeys.

An Aldi spokesperson said it has “good availability across” its fresh Irish turkey range.

The retailer added that turkeys will be on sale in stores from Tuesday 20 December.

SuperValu also confirmed that its supply chain has not been impacted by this recent outbreak.

It is liaising with its suppliers who, according to the retailer, are taking all necessary precautions to protect their flocks.

Quality and value

“Our suppliers are working hard and are committed to ensuring that customers can purchase the best quality and value turkeys for Christmas this year,” it said.