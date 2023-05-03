Some butter prices will be cut by as much as 40c from tomorrow. \ Barry Cronin

Supermarkets have moved to slash butter prices by 12% in the wake of milk price cuts over the weekend.

Aldi Ireland has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that it will reduce the price of its own brand butter by 40c for a 454g block, down to €2.99.

The price of Aldi’s 227g block of home brand butter is to be cut 20c to €1.85.

The price changes will come into force tomorrow, Thursday, 4 May.

Tesco Ireland

Earlier on Wednesday, Tesco Ireland announced that it will also cut its own brand butter prices from tomorrow morning.

Tesco Ireland said it will cut the price of its own brand butter by 40c for a 454g block, matching the new Aldi price of €2.99 and down from €3.39.

Tesco own brand butter will be cut to €2.99 on Thursday.

Both Lidl Ireland and SuperValu have also announced that they will cut the retail price of their own brand 454g butter block by 40c, from €3.39 to €2.99 from Thursday.

Lidl confirmed that its 227g (half pound) own brand butter block will also be cut by 14c to €1.85.

Reaction

IFA president Tim Cullinan said on Wednesday that the IFA is concerned about moves by supermarkets to cut milk and butter prices.

“To see the price of produce falling is very concerning and very worrying. What we’re seeing here now is leading to a price war with retailers.

“The last thing we want to see here is a game – retailers using food as a loss leader. The minister has been coming forward with the Office of Fairness and Transparency – we need that legislation is immediately,” he said.

