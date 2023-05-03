Supermarkets have engaged in milk and butter "price wars", says the IFA. \ Barry Cronin.

Supermarkets have slashed milk and butter prices in recent days amid growing farmer concern.

Aldi, Lidl, Tesco and SuperValu have all cut 40c off the price of a pound of their own-brand butters (454g), down 12% from €3.39 to €2.99.

The cuts, seen on shelves on Thursday morning, also see the price of a half pound of butter (227g) fall 14c, or 7%, from €1.99 to €1.85.

Last Friday, the same supermarkets rolled out milk price cuts equating to 10c for a two-litre carton of own-brand milk. Price cuts were seen across all milk product ranges.

Farm organisations have heavily criticised the milk and butter price reductions, which they say will be a direct hit to dairy farmers.

IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur said that the farmer is the sole loser when supermarkets engage in “price wars” of this kind.

“We have seen supermarkets use dairy products as loss leaders in the past.

“Our input costs remain historically high, so our farms cannot withstand such cuts.

“We are squeezed from both sides as we are consumers too. We need a fair margin,” Arthur said.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack called on retailers to confirm that milk and butter price cuts will be “entirely” funded out of their own margins, not those of farmers.

Weighing in, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that “under no circumstances should retailers reducing their prices be allowed to impact the price farm families receive for their hard work in producing world-class, safe and sustainable food”.

“This is the core reason why I’m establishing the Agri Food Regulator office to ensure farm families are protected and get fair play for the huge work they do.” He said he expects the regulator to receive its final seal of approval from the Dáil next week.

