Milk supplementation to piglets can be supplied manually or through an automated system.

In 2020, the average number of piglets born live per litter reached 14.26. The born live rate has increased by three piglets in the last 15 years.

However, with larger litter sizes and increased competition for sow milk, it is difficult for even the most prolific milk-producing sow to care for more piglets than she has functional teats.

Hence, management interventions, such as the use of nurse sows, rescue desks or the provision of supplementary milk, have been applied routinely in herds with hyper-prolific sows.

When we talk about milk supply, the most important element is the sow’s milk, as this is the safest, most nutritious and efficient feed for young piglets.

Piglets are born with very naïve immune systems and rely on the sow’s colostrum for passive immunity.

Supplementary milk provided through milk powder is a good solution to supply piglets with any extra nutrients and energy they may require. However, as the name suggests, it should be supplied along with the sow’s natural milk, rather than replacing it.

If you are supplying milk to the piglets manually, it is recommended that you fill the bowls two to three times a day and work from the little-and-often rule, rather than oversupplying milk.

There are specific feeders available for supplying supplementary milk. However, the most common practice is the use of turkey or creep trays.

The positioning of the feeders is also an important factor. Feeders should be positioned away from corners or dunging areas and beyond the reach of sows.

With automated systems, each individual farrowing pen will be fitted with a drinking cup and a small amount of fresh milk will be distributed to this cup when required by the piglets.

Regardless of what system you have on your unit, one of the most important pathways to success of the system is hygiene. Automated systems have built-in flushing cycles, which should be operated as per manufacturer instructions.

For manual feeding, hygiene starts with the mixing of milk. It is essential that all tools used at this point, such as buckets, tanks, whisks, jugs, scoops and scales, are kept clean and free from build-up.

Feeders or trays used in the farrowing house should be thoroughly cleaned daily, cleaned between feeds if soiled and disinfected regularly.

If residual milk is present in the tray at the point of the next feed, this should be discarded and not topped up. Milk can rapidly sour in the warm farrowing house and can contaminate fresh feeds if not removed.

Dos and don’ts of milk supplementation

Milk replacer should be fed in smaller amounts initially before being gradually increased in line with piglet demand.

Creep feed should be introduced as normal at 14 to 16 days and milk allowance thereafter gradually lowered to encourage creep feed intake.

Good-quality fresh water should only be used to mix the milk replacer and for the cleaning of the system or equipment.

Milk replacer should never be mixed with hot water, as this will cause nutrient degradation.

Different milk replacers can have contrasting instructions where mixing is concerned and the guidelines set out by the manufacturer should be precisely adhered to.

Milk replacer should be covered and stored securely in a dry area when not in use.

Benefits of milk supplementation may include:

Increased weaning weight.

Greater uniformity within the litter.

Reduced pre-weaning mortality.

Reduced handling and the need for extra space for nurse sows.

Allows for easier transition to solid food.

Reduces the risk of disease spread and disturbance associated with the movement and cross-fostering of piglets.

While advantageous, the provision of supplementary milk is an additional cost to the system and, if used incorrectly, can increase costs due to the high quality and expensive products used, along with requiring a significant labour input if mismanaged.

For more information on milk supplementation, tune into the Teagasc virtual pig week on Thursday 21 October at 1pm.

Teagasc PhD researchers and farm staff will share some of their knowledge on the evolution of milk supplementation and the key technicalities around its use.

Two pig farmers will also share their experiences with milk supplementation systems on their units.

The focus here will be on general management, key husbandry practices, performance and tips on what they have experienced to-date.

