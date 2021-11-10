Glanbia co-op proposals for the purchase of Glanbia Ireland made on Wednesday 10 November must ensure farmers get a leading price for quality products sold to them, IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur has said.

“Whatever new structure may emerge, it has to return a leading price to the farmers. The business must seek to extract the maximum value from the market for the quality product that we sell to them,” he said.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the purchase is a complex financial arrangement that will require careful scrutiny before members vote on the proposals.

“I would ask that Glanbia provide every opportunity for this plan to be discussed ahead of the SGM that will have to take place.

Cullinan said it’s important that suppliers will see benefits from this deal, if it goes ahead.

“Glanbia has a 3bn-litre milk pool and takes in 270,000t of grain each year. It’s a major processor and buyer of what farmers produce so they should be a market leader in price,” he said.

IFA Mark Browne grain chair said grain farmers would expect any new arrangement, if it goes ahead, to pay a leading price for the quality grains supplied by farmers.