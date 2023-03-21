The total area of farmland put up for sale in Co Cavan last year was little changed on the previous year – but price declined somewhat to €8,128/ac from €8,769/ac in the previous year.

The area of land offered for sale was 1,162ac, very close to the 1,108ac of the previous year. The number of farms involved was 26, down from 29. Twenty-three of the farms were sold by year end.

Of the total, 17 were under 40ac. The average selling price for these farms was €8,831/ac. That left nine farms over 40ac in size and three of them over 100ac. These larger farms had an average selling price of €6,523/ac.

Cavan landowners traditionally favour sale by private treaty. Twenty-two of the farms put on the market were offered by private treaty. Four farms went to public auction.

Business buyers

Where buyer category was disclosed, the most active was the business category which includes part-time farmers and others with significant non-farm money. But suckler/cattle farmers as well as sheep and mixed enterprise farmers were also active.

A number of large holdings were put on the market. A&G Gilmer Auctioneers offered 108ac at Lear. DM Auctions had 73.5ac at Carratubber Upper. Robert Nixon had 93.62ac at Enagh. Terry Cooke Auctioneers had 130ac at Redhills. Sherry Fitzgerald Declan Woods had 124.14ac at Drumbagh.

Average: €8,128/ac

% change on 2021: -7

Acres offered: 1,163

Total number of farms: 26

Price range: €1,973/ac to €14,375/ac

Most active buyers: business and other

Weighted average: €7,608/ac

Number of transactions: 23