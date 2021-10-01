To mark this year’s National Potato Day, IFA president Tim Cullinan has asked consumers, retailers and the foodservice sector to support Irish potato growers by shopping local and shopping Irish.

In 2019, the potato sector was valued at €111m and is one of Ireland’s most indigenous sectors.

Cullinan pointed out that Irish growers had encountered "a number of challenges over the last 18 months" including COVID-19, Brexit and increased input costs. “400 growers plant over 8,000ha annually. They supply high-quality, nutritious produce to Irish consumers throughout the year.

“Potatoes are synonymous with Irish culture and it’s important that the sector is safeguarded," he said.

2020 national yields were at a historical low as a result of less acreage being planted. This year is set to be similar.

Imports are a key driver of the lower number of potatoes grown on Irish soils.

He emphasised that the foodservice sector, in particular, must check the origin of the potatoes it uses.

"Imports undermine the Irish market. By choosing Irish, you are supporting vital jobs in the rural economy," Cullinan added.

IFA potato chair Thomas McKeown said the year had been challenging for growers, particularly those supplying the volatile foodservice sector.

"If the current situation has taught us anything, it’s the importance of supporting local producers.

"Growers have absorbed all of the extra costs associated with additional measures required on farms. Growers must be encouraged to continue producing high-quality crops at a fair price that sustains production."

This year's National Potato Day, organised by Bord Bia, is showing consumers that when it comes to delicious meals “it all starts with potatoes”.

Bord Bia have performance nutritionist Daniel Davey on board as brand ambassador to show how potatoes fuel busy lives.

Visit www.potato.ie for more information, delicious recipes and to find out about the health and nutritional benefits of potatoes.