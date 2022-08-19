Whether you have a car, bike or tractor, you are welcome to join the convoy.

A tractor run will be held in Rathangan, Co Kildare, on Sunday 4 September, with all monies raised going towards Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

Organiser of the run and farmer Val Cross said that whether you have a car, bike or tractor, you are welcome to join the convoy.

The run is set to take off around 11am and the day's proceedings will be finished up by 2pm at the latest.

The Rathangan native hopes to attract up to 100 people on the day. The cost to participate is €20 per vehicle.

Great strides

"I want to try and make a big success of it as I don't do it every year, it's all about the fundraising really. I know they have made great strides to cure cystic fibrosis in recent times, but they still need all the fundraising they can get.

"There are plenty of spot prizes on the day and people are invited back to the Milltown Inn for refreshments and a raffle," he said.

Cross is a farmer and runs a calf-to-store operation. He also breeds thoroughbred horses and runs a livery yard.

"I've a nephew who has cystic fibrosis for over 30 years. We have run two tractor runs before, with all the money going towards finding a cure," he said.

"It's a lovely short route of about 12km through the lovely countryside of Kildare," he added.

For more details on the run, you can contact Val on 086-230 3374.