Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan met those affected by the Drumkeeran landslide.

Early stage talks are under way on a State-funded support package for those affected by the Drumkeeran landslide, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan.

Minister McConalogue and Minister Noonan made the announcement following a meeting with those impacted at Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim, on Friday.

Over 20 farmers and landowners were affected by the landslide, which occurred in June 2020.

Working group

The announcement on support packages comes following the formation of a multi-agency working group which was established in the wake of the landslide.

Ministers McConalogue and Noonan, as well as members of their respective Departments and agencies, engaged again with landowners on Friday to provide an update on the progress of the working group.

Addressing the landowners present, Minister McConalogue confirmed that he is “working on an Exchequer-funded support package".

He said: “I confirmed to the landowners that I have written to the Minister for Public Expenditure seeking to put in place a package that will help those impacted by this devastation.”

Key role

Minister McConalogue thanked the multiagency working group and Minister Noonan who he said “played a key role in driving this work forward”.

Chair of the Drumkeeran inter-agency group Minister Noonan described Friday as a “positive [day] for the local community”.

Noonan said: “I am deeply impressed with the local community here and their love of their countryside.

“We will continue our work with the inter-agency group for as long as we are needed to address all of the issues related to the bog slide at Shaas mountain."