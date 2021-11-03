The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, announced on Monday a range of measures to support women’s participation in farming as part of the new CAP Strategic Plan.

There are three main measures included;

An increased rate of grant aid of 60% for women aged 41-55 years under Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS).

Women-only Knowledge Transfer (KT) Groups.

A call under the European Innovation Partnerships (EIP) initiative for proposals to examine women’s participation in agriculture.

A Department spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal that the upper age limit of 55 years of age was set in line with EU Commission legislation, which prevents a higher age ceiling from being selected

There has been much discussion since the formal announcement on the higher rate of grant aid under TAMS in particular, with specific reference to the age limit and the possibility of an influx of women’s names being added to herd numbers.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the higher level of grant aid will be applicable to women who are classified as category 1 farmers, without requiring an agricultural qualification – ie those that have been farming in their own right for at least two years and declared at least three forage hectares on their Basic Payment Scheme application.

Regarding an influx of women’s names being added to herd numbers to avail of the higher grant aid, the Irish Farmers Journal understands that the addition of a woman’s name to a herd number will only be eligible for the higher rate of funding where a registered farm partnership is formed.

In this case, a minimum level six qualification in agriculture will be required to activate the 60% grant aid.

Chair of Women In Agriculture Stakeholders Group, Hannah Quinn-Mulligan, welcomed the new initiatives, but said that the upper age limit of 55 years of age will need to change.

“Overall, we are very appreciative of the measures to support women announced by Minister Charlie McConalogue, but the age limit must be increased or else a key cohort of women will once again be left behind.

“No business person would accept that they have to stop innovating or expanding at 55 and farmers, male or female, shouldn’t be expected to either.”