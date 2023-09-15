Sinn Féin's farming spokespersn hinted that derogation supports could be included in her party's alternative budget. \ Donal O'Leary

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will be “reflecting on” delivering funding supports to the still unknown number of farmers affected by a cut in derogation stocking rates, the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture has been told.

The Minister stated on Friday that he will meet shortly with the Department of Agriculture’s water quality working group, on which representatives of the Department, farming organisations, Teagasc and the Environmental Protection Agency sit.

“The situation facing each farm will be different,” the Minister stated in response to a question from Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane TD on whether financial supports are being considered.

“I will be engaging with the water quality working group on this challenge as well and seeing how we can support in the best way possible those farmers who are affected.

“It is something we will be reflecting on,” he said.

Deputy Kerrane suggested that Sinn Féin will be putting its proposals for those affected by the derogation cut from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha on the table in its alternative budget for 2024.

Speaking at his party’s think-in on Friday, an Taoiseach Leo Varadkar did not say whether derogation supports will be forthcoming in Budget 2024, but he did state that agricultural measures should be included in Government’s spend for next year.

"I'm sure there will be an agricultural package of some sort as part of the budget as there always is," Varadkar said.

Minister McConalogue also told the committee that it is his intention to seek to reinstate a stocking rate limit of 250kg N/ha from 2026 for areas that drop to 220kg/ha, but that see improvements to water quality by the time the next set of derogation negotiations come around.

He said too that further areas outside of the EPA map's red zone could be pushed to 220kg/ha as part of a national mid-term review of the nitrates action plan, due to take place this autumn.

