Kevin O’Brien and Colin Jackson pictured with the top-priced bull, Turloughmore Supreme that sold for €4,500.

Saturday 15 April saw the Irish Aubrac Cattle Society hold its first sale of the spring, which was held in Tullamore Mart with 36 cattle in attendance from some of the top Aubrac herds in the country.

The sale saw a selection of bulls, maiden heifers, in-calf heifers and cow and calf pairs all go under the hammer.

There was just shy of a 60% clearance of all bulls and heifers forward for the sale with the top call going to Turloughmore Supreme.

The February 2022-born bull was sired by Harmonieux and sold for €4,500.

The easy-calving bull was bred from one of the top cows in the Turloughmore Herd, having already bred two sons and a grandson into AI for breeder Kevin O’Brien, Athenry, Co Galway.

The second highest price of €3,700 was achieved for a cow and calf pair from the herd of Francis O’Donohoe, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The cow was a January 2019-born daughter of Invincible and had her February 2023-born bull calf at foot. The bull calf was sired by Jumbo and was the second calf to be registered to this powerful cow.

Ballyconneely Setanta from the herd of John Terence Sweeney that sold for €3,300.

The final lot to secure in excess of €3,000 at Saturday’s sale was a January 2022-born bull, Ballyconneely Setanta.

The Dolby son was exhibited by John Terence Sweeney, Ballyconneely, Co Galway, and boasted a replacement index of €194, a terminal index of €124 and an easy-calving figure of just 1.8%. Bred from a Caporal dam, Setanta went on to sell for €3,300.

Johnstown Octavia with her February 2023-born bull calf at foot, Johnstown T from the herd of Francis Donohoe that sold for €3,700.

Back to the bulls, the next highest price came in the form of Ashbrook Roman for Dring, Co Longford breeder, Michael Hanlon.

The easy-calving, double five-star bull was born in April 2021, was sired by Ashbrook Oscar and sold for €2,750 on the day. Michael’s second entry in the sale, Ashbrook Romeo, was one of three lots to secure a sale price of €2,650.

The February 2021-born bull was sired by Johnstown Loyd 1039 out of a Capitain dam.

The second bull to secure this figure was the November 2021-born bull, Turloughmore Rapid Ranger ET from the herd of Kevin O’Brien, Athenry, Co Galway, which was sired by Turloughmore Magnificent.

The final of this trio was a May 2021-born heifer, Deerpark Roberta, from the herd of Tomas and James Lacey, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary. The five-star heifer was sired by Shrubbywood Marchi out of a Calverstown Illinois dam.

The sale was met with a 59% clearance rate, with the 21 lots sold selling to an average price of €2,148.