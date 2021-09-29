The best demand is for well-presented short-keep wether and ewe lambs with the latter also attracting interest from farmers operating a dry hogget replacement enterprise.

The store lamb trade has ignited in recent weeks, with a combination of factors fuelling demand.

Strong grass growth rates in recent weeks have seen a surplus of grass develop on many farms, while a recovery in lamb price is restoring strong optimism.

Beef farmers are also returning after a positive experience finishing lambs in 2020/2021.

The best demand is for short-keep well-presented lowland lambs, with prices rising to as high as €3/kg.

Lowland lambs

Good-quality lowland lambs weighing 37kg to 39kg are selling from €2.75/kg to a top of €2.90/kg to €3/kg or from €105 to €115 on average.

Crossbred and Scottish Blackface hill lambs are selling in general from €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg upwards.