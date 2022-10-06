Silage quality is an issue on NI farms this winter.

A survey of Northern Ireland (NI) farmers undertaken by AgriSearch and the Ulster Farmers’ Union, suggests there are adequate fodder stocks on most local farms, but quality is an issue, especially when set against high concentrate prices this winter.

Completed by 400 farmers, the survey shows that silage quantities are slightly above average, but 56% of those who have tested their silage report quality below, or well below average.

That would normally point to more meal feeding this winter, but with prices high, 46% of beef and sheep farmers said they intend feeding less.

On dairy farms, with milk prices generally tracking costs, most farmers intend feeding the same as previous years, with only 11% stating they will feed less concentrate, with a further 31% yet to decide.

Stock numbers

In terms of livestock numbers, with adequate silage stocks on most farms, only 30% of beef and sheep farmers suggested they will cut numbers more pre-housing than they have done in the past.

There is unlikely to be a significant change in dairy cow numbers kept this winter.

Fertiliser

With regards to fertiliser, 76% of farmers sowed less this year.

Given concerns about availability and price next year, there is significant interest in forward buying fertiliser with only 30% of farmers ruling it out.

While most farmers did indicate they have sufficient funds/finance available to buy feed and fertiliser, 27% of respondents are either under pressure financially or have been refused finance.

The results also suggested a slight increase in the cereal area, and a strong interest among farmers around growing more clover and multispecies swards.

Reaction

Commenting on the results, AgriSearch general manager Jason Rankin said that silage stocks are better than expected on most farms, but with quality an issue, and meal prices high, farmers should take time to plan their winter feeding and cashflow requirements.

UFU president David Brown also encouraged farmers to plan ahead, but pointed out that the industry faces additional pressures from higher interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis, as well as soaring energy, feed, fuel and fertiliser costs.

“It’s severely impacting farmers’ confidence around food production as we move towards the tough winter months that lie ahead.

It is vital that the Government takes note of the struggles our farm families are facing alongside everyone else - they need support to continue producing high-quality produce to feed the nation, in a sustainable way,” he said.

Read more

AgriSearch / UFU survey on rising costs