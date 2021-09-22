The survey takes about 25 minutes in total to complete, according to the Department.\ Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture is conducting a survey about challenges in the farming and veterinary sectors, and how farmers and vets think about them, and make decisions.

The survey is being carried out in collaboration with the Economic and Social Research Institute.

The Department has said that it will send a text message to potential farmer and vet participants at random to ask them to confirm their willingness to participate. The text message will include a link to the survey.

The survey takes about 25 minutes in total to complete, according to the Department.

It said that all survey responses will remain completely anonymous and farmers’ responses cannot be linked back to them. This study is carried out in accordance with data protection legislation, it said.

Farmers or vets who have any queries in relation to the survey are advised to contact DataProtection@esri.ie or vmaat@agriculture.ie