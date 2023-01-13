The Irish Farmers Journal conducted an online survey of its beef readers last weekend to determine their opinions on the then proposals to bring in suckler reduction or exit schemes.

Both schemes were put forward as possible measures in the Food Vision beef and sheep report published last December to reduce emissions from agriculture.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue took the option of any schemes off the table this week.

He made the announcement at the Irish Farmers' Association farming and climate conference this week and said that having listened to both farm organisations and meat processors, he has taken the decision to shelve the idea of an exit scheme for now.

Survey results

The news comes as the Irish Farmers Journal survey last weekend found that 50% of farmers would opt for a reduction/exit scheme if introduced by the Minister.

The second question was around holding off selling, pending the announcement of a reduction/exit scheme. It shows that farmers who had been thinking about selling were going to hold off in 2023 until details emerged.

The final question was around joining the new suckler cow efficiency programme and the scheme to replace the BEEP programme.

Almost 75% of farmers surveyed said they would opt to join both schemes when they open in 2023.

Over 800 suckler beef farmers took part in the survey last weekend.