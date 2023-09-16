Tillage farmers at Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations 2023 at Teagasc Oak Park, Co Carlow. \ Claire Nash

A new survey from Technological University Dublin aims to investigate tillage farmers’ quality of life and how their mental health is affected by workload, weather and climate, Government policy and regulations and much more.

The survey takes about five or six minutes to complete.

Kate Doherty, who is carrying out the research work as part of her masters, said that there are very few existing studies on the tillage sector.

She said that all of the transformations in the sector over the past few decades are having significant impacts on farms and on farmers’ stress levels, social cohesion and mental well-being.

Kate commented that so far her research has shown that “weather, labour shortages and Government regulations and policies are the most stressful factor for tillage farmers, with all respondents indicating these factors 'extremely stressful’”.

You can fill out the survey here.