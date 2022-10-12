The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland has detected a suspected case of notifiable avian influenza (bird flu) at a poultry premises in Co Down.

Positive laboratory results in captive birds in the county have also been confirmed which were found at Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) near Strangford Lough.

A 3km temporary control zone has been put in place around the infected premises, whereby all poultry and captive birds must now be kept in secure housing or otherwise kept separate from wild birds.

Biosecurity

Although strict biosecurity is always advised, flock owners have been required, from 19 September 2022, through the introduction of Avian Influenza (Biosecurity measures) Regulations 2022, to maintain best practice biosecurity measures to mitigate against the risk of introducing avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flock.

The Department has urged all poultry and captive owners to review and, where necessary, improve their biosecurity procedures on the premises to ensure that all appropriate measures are in place

Flock owners have been asked to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Regional Veterinary Office.

Situation in the Republic of Ireland

There have been no confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in poultry or captive birds in the Republic of Ireland this year to date.

The Department has also has stopped collecting birds for surveillance purposes from coastal counties as the disease has been confirmed to be present around the coast.