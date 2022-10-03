The co-op has notified its milk suppliers of the suspected breach.

Milk processor Centenary Thurles Co-op is working to resolve a suspected breach of its IT systems.

In a message to suppliers, the co-operative asked them to monitor bank accounts, emails and phone calls for any suspicious activity over the coming days.

When contacted by the Irish Farmers Journal, Centenary Thurles Co-op acknowledged that there was an IT issue that was being resolved but it did not issue any further statement on the issue in question.

It also declined to comment on which aspects of the operation have been affected.

